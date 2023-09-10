The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

