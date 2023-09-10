The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.