The Bidvest Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.346 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
The Bidvest Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BDVSY opened at $28.31 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.
About The Bidvest Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.