TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 565.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 452.0%.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $176,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,075 shares of company stock worth $498,083. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 494.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 377.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

