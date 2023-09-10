Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.81

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.81 and traded as low as $22.14. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 23,861 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter worth $334,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

