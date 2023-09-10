TerraClassicUSD Price Up 5.2% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $122.65 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,142,962 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,385,199 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

