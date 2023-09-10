Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $82.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.