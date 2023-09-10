Tecan Group (TCHBF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Instruments & Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tecan Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Tecan Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Tecan Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 32.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tecan Group lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Tecan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of shares of all “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A Tecan Group Competitors -12.50% -4.01% -0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tecan Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tecan Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecan Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tecan Group Competitors 260 849 825 12 2.30

As a group, “Medical Instruments & Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Tecan Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tecan Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tecan Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tecan Group N/A N/A 88.06 Tecan Group Competitors $931.52 million $121.79 million 487.63

Tecan Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tecan Group. Tecan Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tecan Group competitors beat Tecan Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Tecan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution. It also provides Cavro, an OEM liquid handling component comprising pumps, robots, and valves; SYNERGENCE, an OEM system development service; and PARAMIT, a contract design and manufacturing service. The company operates in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Tecan Group AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Männedorf, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.