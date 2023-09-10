TD Securities Begins Coverage on Faraday Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPKF)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Faraday Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPKFFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Faraday Copper in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

CPPKF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

