TD Cowen Cuts Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $40.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

