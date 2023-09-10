TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.12

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 138.12 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.73). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.74), with a volume of 95,782 shares.
TClarke Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.93 million, a P/E ratio of 766.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.85.
TClarke Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.
TClarke Company Profile
TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.
