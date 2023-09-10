TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Head-To-Head Review

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $17.36 million 3.80 $1.76 million N/A N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TC Bancshares and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 4.75% 1.12% 0.22% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

(Get Free Report)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.