Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,287 shares of company stock worth $3,754,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after acquiring an additional 90,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

