SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $298.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.66.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
SIVB opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
