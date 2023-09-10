SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $298.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,771,000 after buying an additional 210,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after buying an additional 337,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after buying an additional 1,001,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,583,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

