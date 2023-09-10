Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $928.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stratasys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 2.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.