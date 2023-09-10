StockNews.com Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. James River Group has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

