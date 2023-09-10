StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Reed’s

Reed’s Trading Down 0.8 %

REED stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.46. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.