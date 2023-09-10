StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Reed’s
Reed’s Trading Down 0.8 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.