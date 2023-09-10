StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
