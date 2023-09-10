StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

