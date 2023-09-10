Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $33.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after buying an additional 784,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,235,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

