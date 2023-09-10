Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$515.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 6.10%.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

CEU stock opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.64. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$3.97. The firm has a market cap of C$983.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

