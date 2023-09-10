Standard Motor Products, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $34.94 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $759.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 957.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.84%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

