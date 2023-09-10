Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 990

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 980 ($12.38) to GBX 990 ($12.50) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.37) to GBX 797 ($10.07) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 860 ($10.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Standard Chartered to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SCBFF
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.