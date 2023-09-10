Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 990

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 980 ($12.38) to GBX 990 ($12.50) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.37) to GBX 797 ($10.07) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 860 ($10.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Standard Chartered to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Company Profile

SCBFF stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

