SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,337,000 after buying an additional 4,803,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,248,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,167,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,876,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,292,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after buying an additional 255,318 shares during the period.

CWI opened at $25.35 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

