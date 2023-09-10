Solidarity Wealth LLC Makes New $11.55 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,000. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

