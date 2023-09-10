Solidarity Wealth LLC Invests $807,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

