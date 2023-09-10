Solidarity Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

