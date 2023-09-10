Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,632 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.5% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

