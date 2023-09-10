Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Financial Contrast

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 68.08 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -9.94 Solid Power $11.79 million 32.23 -$9.56 million ($0.25) -8.52

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Solid Power -281.63% -8.13% -7.62%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amprius Technologies and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Solid Power 1 5 2 0 2.13

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 292.72%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.06%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Solid Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Power beats Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.