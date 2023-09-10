SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.93

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.93 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.22 ($0.18). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 878,714 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £450 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

