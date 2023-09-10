Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $12.18. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 1,253,182 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
