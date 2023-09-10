Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.