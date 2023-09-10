Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

