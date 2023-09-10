Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

SHZHY stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.