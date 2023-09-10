Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Sequoia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.