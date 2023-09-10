Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

