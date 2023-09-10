SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $274,460.97 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. Stephens downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.