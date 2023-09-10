SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s (SLS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

SLS opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.30. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

