SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s (SLS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
SLS opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.30. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
