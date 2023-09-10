Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.84

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.84 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,202,700 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Friday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £235.04 million, a PE ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

In other news, insider Martin Ive acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,013,513.51). In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($189,441.78). Also, insider Martin Ive acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £802,500 ($1,013,513.51). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $95,525,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

