SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.41–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$368.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.49 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 553,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,516.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 40,298 shares of company stock worth $275,305 in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Further Reading

