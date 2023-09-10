Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.2 %

SGEN opened at $204.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $210.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average of $195.91.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 7,830.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Seagen by 76.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

