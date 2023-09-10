SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.05

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.05 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 98.15 ($1.24). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 196,654 shares.

SDI Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.72. The stock has a market cap of £106.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,562.50 and a beta of 1.43.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

