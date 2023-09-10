Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

