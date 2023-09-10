Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $65.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

