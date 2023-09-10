Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Reduced by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $224.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

