Sagefield Capital LP Purchases Shares of 30,675 Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Sagefield Capital LP owned 0.06% of Luther Burbank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3,582.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 154,471 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 300.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 84,475 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Luther Burbank by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $8.79 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $448.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

