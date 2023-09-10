Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.29

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.29 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.63). Saga shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.63), with a volume of 320,619 shares traded.
Saga Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30. The stock has a market cap of £181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44.
Saga Company Profile
Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.
