Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.29

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.29 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.63). Saga shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.63), with a volume of 320,619 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30. The stock has a market cap of £181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

