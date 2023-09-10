RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $1,322,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,869,750 in the last three months. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.42 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

