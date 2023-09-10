Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) vs. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Critical Comparison

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -212.29% -86.74% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.76% -42.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 185.36%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$179.67 million ($2.38) -0.01 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 20.28 -$62.09 million ($3.38) -4.75

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Rubius Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company was formerly known as VL26, Inc and as changed its name to Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. in 2015. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

