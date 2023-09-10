Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

Hays Stock Performance

LON HAS opened at GBX 104.10 ($1.31) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,301.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 96.90 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.95 ($1.65).

Hays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 4.29 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Hays’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

