Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

