Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $102.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.17.

ROKU stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after buying an additional 442,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

