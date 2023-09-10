Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.